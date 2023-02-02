Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $68.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFSI opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

