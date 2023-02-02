Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Ankr has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $264.38 million and $50.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02813806 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $124,719,366.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

