Anthony S. Barry Buys 3,400 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 384,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 88.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

