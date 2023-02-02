Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Tops $98,320.58

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Anyswap has a market cap of $93.24 million and approximately $98,320.58 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $10.87 or 0.00045660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.53698361 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $29,303.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

