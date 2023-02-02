API3 (API3) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $108.48 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. API3 has a total market cap of $108.48 million and $12.39 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00007351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

