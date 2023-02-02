API3 (API3) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.36 Million

API3 (API3) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, API3 has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $109.02 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00007359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.38 or 0.28833404 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00555253 BTC.

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

