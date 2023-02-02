Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

