Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.87. 13,698,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,590,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

