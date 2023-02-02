Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 128,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,115.9% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 541,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,667. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

