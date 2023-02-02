Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,627,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

