Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 3,929,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,726. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

