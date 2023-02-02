Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,084 shares of company stock worth $45,732,048. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $776.03. The stock had a trading volume of 460,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $824.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

