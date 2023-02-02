Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,085 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after buying an additional 342,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $636,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.27 and its 200-day moving average is $164.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.