Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 940,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

