Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.63. 1,654,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,655. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

