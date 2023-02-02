Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 7.6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 2,459,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,811,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ardelyx Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 253,657 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

