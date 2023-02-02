Ardor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ardor has a market cap of $90.38 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00091147 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00061306 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010413 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024762 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000236 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
