Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 945,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

