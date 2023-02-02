Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

