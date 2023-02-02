Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 6,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 198,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $793.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,519.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.92 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 521,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,384 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

