Ark (ARK) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and $5.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,798,392 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

