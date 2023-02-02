ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 1.9% This Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $437,581.68 and approximately $15,605.17 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

