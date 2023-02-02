Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33-8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

