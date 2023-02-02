Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 3,028,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $8,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

