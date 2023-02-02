Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE APAM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 94,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,744. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

