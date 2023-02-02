ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP) vs. EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Critical Contrast

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASAP and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million 0.02 -$5.23 million ($20.60) -0.02 EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.53 $8.65 million $0.00 -3,386,000.00

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% EVO Payments 2.05% -12.11% 5.83%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares ASAP and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ASAP has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASAP and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 4 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than ASAP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVO Payments beats ASAP on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

