ASD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00219784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05278319 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,792,009.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.