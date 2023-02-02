ASD Price Tops $0.0547 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $36.15 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00221160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002752 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05531646 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,742,471.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

