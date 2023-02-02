Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Village Farms International stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 255.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

