ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.
ATI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $37.95 on Thursday. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
About ATI
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI (ATI)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.