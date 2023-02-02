ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $37.95 on Thursday. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.