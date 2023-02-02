Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.85-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.30. 727,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Atkore by 248.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth about $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

