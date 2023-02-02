Atom Investors LP Acquires 40,765 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Eliem Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 707.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 713,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 624,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.