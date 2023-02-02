Atom Investors LP Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

