Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of AN stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.