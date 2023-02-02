Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 541,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $667.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

