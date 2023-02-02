Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 16,421 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vuzix by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VUZI opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 383.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,591. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

