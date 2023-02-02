Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 22,218 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 518,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

