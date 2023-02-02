Atom Investors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 174,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,854 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

VVNT stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

