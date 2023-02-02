Atom Investors LP Invests $292,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:LIN opened at $331.08 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.22.
In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
