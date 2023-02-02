Atom Investors LP Lowers Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Otter Tail by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

