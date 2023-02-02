Atom Investors LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

