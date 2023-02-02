Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

