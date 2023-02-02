AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

