AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of T opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
