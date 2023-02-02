AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Down 3%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 19,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
AuraSource Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
AuraSource Company Profile
AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AuraSource (ARAO)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.