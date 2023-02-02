AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Down 3%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 19,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

