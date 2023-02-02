AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of AutoZone worth $59,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,597,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,597.88.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,495.68 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,434.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,322.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

