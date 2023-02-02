Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.56% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 29,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,984. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

