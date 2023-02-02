Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 3.71% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 4,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

