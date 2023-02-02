Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

