Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Gap Down to $191.66

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.66, but opened at $183.67. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $185.79, with a volume of 15,563 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
