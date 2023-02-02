Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Gap Down to $191.66

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.66, but opened at $183.67. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $185.79, with a volume of 15,563 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

